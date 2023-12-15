Unwanted sponsored autocomplete suggestions in URL bar
New as of the last update (running 6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) ), I'm seeing sponsored autocomplete suggestions in my URL bar - eg I type
rand the first thing that appears is
rakuten.com. I don't have these bookmarked or on speed dial, and have no idea where Vivaldi is pulling them from. I would like to cleanse them with holy fire; how do I do this?
DoctorG Ambassador
@wonn Settings → Search → Switch off Direct Search.
And open Bookmarks Manager and search for rakuten in bookmark search field if there is a bookmakr.
Much better, thank you! Is Direct Search useful for anything other than pushing sponsored links?
DoctorG Ambassador
@wonn said in Unwanted sponsored autocomplete suggestions in URL bar:
Is Direct Search useful for anything other than pushing sponsored links
It was added to give Vivaldi a some small revenue from partners to run f.ex. server infrastructure.
No data is transfered, so privacy is ok.