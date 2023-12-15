I have used Vivaldi for Online Banking for a few years with no issues, until version 6.5.3206.39.

Now internet banking is broken as the ability to make transfers or payments is no longer available.

To emphasise I have made no changes at my end, the bank assures me that no changes have been made at their end. And if I use the current up to date version of LibreWolf Browser I have no issues using the functionality that has disappeared with Vivaldi.

I chose Vivaldi for its security features but if it is now going to remove functionality then I will have to go elsewhere.