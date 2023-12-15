Hi Vivaldi team,

First of all, your browser is becoming an awesome browser.

Secondly, I was very disappointed when I tested the workspace function and it's just related for the browser tabs.

When can we expect the workspace to include all synced content. It would be great to use as a real workspace which would separates everything, login credentials, cookies, mail accounts, browser history etc.

There is a great demand for this.

Looking forward hearing from you.

Many thanks,

Peter