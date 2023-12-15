Workspace feature request
Hi Vivaldi team,
First of all, your browser is becoming an awesome browser.
Secondly, I was very disappointed when I tested the workspace function and it's just related for the browser tabs.
When can we expect the workspace to include all synced content. It would be great to use as a real workspace which would separates everything, login credentials, cookies, mail accounts, browser history etc.
There is a great demand for this.
Looking forward hearing from you.
Many thanks,
Peter
DoctorG Ambassador
@lpeter said in Workspace feature request:
It would be great to use as a real workspace which would separates everything, login credentials, cookies, mail accounts, browser history etc.
Vivaldi Workspaces can not be separated as they are only collections of tabs in a different independand view.
Already existing solution called User Profiles!
True, but it seems to me I need a separated email address for a new profile. It seems to me this is a mismatch.