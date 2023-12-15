This actually used to be a feature in both Chrome and Vivaldi. Extensions can declare a "page action" that would appear inside the address bar, next to other page-specific buttons like reader mode/RSS/bookmark/etc buttons. That behavior was controversially removed from Chrome's UI in 2016, but remained available in Vivaldi for quite a while until it was broken in an update a year or two back. I filed a bug report about the regression (VB-89093), but it was rejected without explanation.

I wrote a post about the issue at the time that's got some more details about how Page Actions (used to) work, how they're broken in Vivaldi, and responding to one theory about why the developers might not have wanted to fix this particular bug. The API still exists and some extensions still use it, but Vivaldi no longer implements it correctly (page icons show up mixed in with normal extension icons, and unlike even Chrome, requests to hide/deactivate their icon are completely ignored by Vivaldi). Since the API still exists, it's still possible to fix this feature if the Vivaldi devs ever decide to take a look at it.