Address Bar and Vivaldi Button Stops Responding
Hello, I'm on Android 13 (MIUI 14) and Vivaldi 6.4.3171.110. Randomly, I can't select the address bar to type anything nor can I select the vivaldi button to use any of the functions available.
The rest of the app works fine. I can scroll through open tabs, use the bottom bar etc.
Link to a screen recording:
https://bashify.io/files/p0m47g
Bug confirmed. It also often happens that buttons, controls on a web page located right below the address bar (it's at the top) stop responding. The screenshot shows an example of an area with buttons that stop responding to touch.
This problem has been observed for at least 3-4 versions. Right now it is on the latest Snap (6.5.3217.4), Miui 12.0, android 10.
Эту проблему наверно никогда не починят, устал ждать
mib3berlin
@AMQB @far4
Hi, I cant open this video but I cant reproduce unresponsive address bar.
It is possible the button to edit the address bar is not visible if your address bar is at bottom.
They will change this in Vivaldi 6.5.
I don't use Reddit so with a quick check all buttons are working.
Vivaldi have problems if the user change the default font size in the Android setting and if the user use accessibility settings for downloaded apps, please check this.
@0rus0
Please only English in the international forum.
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
Vivaldi 6.4.3171.110 Stable
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin
The thing is that the bug with inaccessibility of buttons under omnibox occurs often, but spontaneously. It is not clear what causes it. It does not depend on whether I am logged in or not, it is independent of the site, it also happens on youtube. Just a whole tap zone suddenly becomes inaccessible.
I mean, I can't explain how to reproduce it, but I catch the bug regularly and often. Then it goes away by itself without restarting the browser, then it comes back again, and then it goes away again. The reasons, triggers are not clear.
mib3berlin
@far4
I understand and this is the problem with such issues.
If you report this to the bug tracker a tester and a developer, maybe another tester cant reproduce it the report gets closed.
I use duplicated apps for testing often, this is a clone of the app but with a clean profile.
If I can reproduce a report there I confirm the report 100%.
If I can reproduce a report in my used profile but not in a clean I comment but wait for other tester to confirm, too.
This all take time and effort but if nobody can reproduce it gets closed.
For example, I never used these buttons on Youtube.
Maybe I had hit the bug but I never notice.
So what should we do?
Cheers, mib