@AMQB @far4

Hi, I cant open this video but I cant reproduce unresponsive address bar.

It is possible the button to edit the address bar is not visible if your address bar is at bottom.

They will change this in Vivaldi 6.5.

I don't use Reddit so with a quick check all buttons are working.

Vivaldi have problems if the user change the default font size in the Android setting and if the user use accessibility settings for downloaded apps, please check this.

@0rus0

Please only English in the international forum.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

MIUI 13

Android 12

Vivaldi 6.4.3171.110 Stable

Cheers, mib