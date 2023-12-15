Workspace rules affecting installed PWA apps.
-
haaijer.toine
6.5.3206.39, Great update!
One small bug I've noticed so far has to do with workspace rules and installed (pwa) apps.
If you have an installed app (in windows) that fits the workspace rule, opening the app will flash the app and then move it to the workspace as a tab.
The workspace rules shouldn't be affecting the pwa apps.
Making an exception for workspace rules in installed PWA apps would likely fix this.
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 2e2a3967703f21a5a00e54e909f44f9c914f7be9
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.2861)
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@haaijer-toine Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
haaijer.toine
@DoctorG Thanks for the link! Bug report has been created under
VB-102420