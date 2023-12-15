Duplicated menu
-
There is something wierd since the previous update which i was hoping would be sorted by the recent one but it does not look like it. There is a duplicate of the menu icon when I hide the address bar, it disappears when I show the address bar
This is also interfering with panels, please resolve
-
Pesala Ambassador
@nkateko I cannot reproduce the issue here.
Go to Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisation and Reset the Vivaldi Button Menu to its default.
-
@nkateko Can not reproduce it on 6.5.3206.39 Win 11 23H2.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@nkateko Do you use any special Vivaldi setting?
Do you use any UI modification?
Please check Troubleshooting issues.
-
mib2soprano
@nkateko
Hi, as far as I know this can happen if you have Nativ Window activated but there was another setting I cant remember.
Nobody using the default setting can reproduce this.
This is reported and confirmed in the bug tracker:
VB-100998
Second Vivaldi menu button in webview
Please watch out for the bug number in feature updates.
Cheers, mib
-
Issue shows up with F2 "Hide Tabbar" and Ctrl+F11.
@mib2soprano I confirmed it in tracker now.
-
@Pesala thanks for your input but i tried this and it did not resolve the issues.
-
@DoctorG not at all, I use only standard features that came with Vivaldi
here are screenshots of my current settings
I also disabled all the extensions just to be sure.
-
@mib2soprano thanks. I just checked and it looks like I am not using Native window. I noticed this happens probably because I disabled the title bar.
I just tried this
- enabled the "Show Title Bar"
- Disabled the "Address Bar"
Maybe it has something to do with that.
-
mib3berlin
@nkateko
Hi, the bug VB-100998 happen if you hide the tab bar with F2 and full screen with Ctrl+F11.
I am sorry for the miss information about Nativ Window, this doesn't matter.
Maybe hide address bar cause the same bug, show tile bar work only with address bar at bottom.
If it bother you to much maybe start with reset the Appearance setting.
All what I see in your screen shot is not default.
Cheers, mib
-
@nkateko We could replicate your issue 3 days ago. So your answer ist not needed anymore. Sorry to have caused more work for you.
-
@DoctorG thank you. Let's keep working to make our browser the best in the business.
#ILoveVivaldi