The new Sessions feature really messed things up
I love the idea, and that the feature is now in place, but today when I opened the browser, I went under one of my workspaces and saw that a whole stack of tabs was gone - simply not there.
I check my autosaved sessions I see it has 40 something tabs, which sounds right, and I currently have 20 something so many are gone.
I load/open the session one, but what it ends up doing is loading it in addition to my current session, so it doubles my workspaces, and .. I had set up some tab-rules too, like all youtube open in a session I have aptly named Youtube, so that session doesn't open but is automatically loaded into that ruled workspace.
Fine, but now I have a bunch of workspaces, and a huge youtube where I have two of everything.
What you could do in such a situation is saving your current session, deleting all workspaces and then loading your desired session, this way nothing would duplicate. But I agree the behavior is somewhat messy currently.
Thank you, that is an idea. I will try that later when I get home. I left it a mess this morning because I had to go to work, but that sounds reasonable enough - for the situation.
I assume they will look into this in future revisions.
The loss of tabs happen to me fairly frequent too. It is weird. A bunch of tabs that were there yesterday, are gone today. I can always find them again under deleted tabs, but I never deleted them. These are tabs I use frequently, and I keep bringing them back.