I love the idea, and that the feature is now in place, but today when I opened the browser, I went under one of my workspaces and saw that a whole stack of tabs was gone - simply not there.

I check my autosaved sessions I see it has 40 something tabs, which sounds right, and I currently have 20 something so many are gone.

I load/open the session one, but what it ends up doing is loading it in addition to my current session, so it doubles my workspaces, and .. I had set up some tab-rules too, like all youtube open in a session I have aptly named Youtube, so that session doesn't open but is automatically loaded into that ruled workspace.

Fine, but now I have a bunch of workspaces, and a huge youtube where I have two of everything.