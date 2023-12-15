AUTOMATIC DOWNLOADS
Hi Vivaldi
I have noticed that multiple file downloads are not working on the Vivaldi browser after the toggle was switched on.
Version Details
6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) (32-bit)
Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3803)
Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Fix this issue
Pesala Ambassador
@knk040919 Please fix the Caps Lock in your title.
Where do you see this setting? It looks like Chrome settings, not Vivaldi.
It's not Chrome Settings and its Vivaldi notification.
Still Not able to download multiple files at once .
Even not able to download " default location when choosing save as location " Every time asks locations to save files.