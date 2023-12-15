Workspaces | AND operator (or comma) support for rules
Hello.
I love the new workspace rules feature in 6.5 - but I think it would be so much better with comma seperation - so instead of setting 10 rules for websites I want to always open in a certain workspace, we'll be able to set one rule with ALL URLs that should open in the same workspace.
Thank you.
@yairmohr The URLs can be long, so it might be confusing having sites on one row with comma.
Probably an
AND operatoris better for keeping all sites in one rule.
I suggest you to edit the title to be more clear, so other people will find easily... like
Workspaces | AND operator support for rules
@Hadden89 Thank you. I made the title change, evern though I've never worked with AND operators and feel, after a short search, an OR operator would probably be the thing I'm referring to.
Anyway, I think it makes more sense, since it's the system most people (even basic users like me) know from email filters etc.