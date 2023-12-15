buttons in lower right of window on full screen not working
Several websites. including maps.google have buttons in the lower right corner. On maps.google the buttons are to zoom in or out of the view. When Vivaldi is in full screen mode buttons in the lower right corner don't work. The cursor does not change into a pointer and clicking on the + or - has no effect.
If I leave full screen mode the buttons work fine even though they are in the same position in the window.
This does not happen in Chrome or Edge so it is clearly a Vivaldi problem. Do you know how to fix this?
DoctorG Ambassador
@RichardHC I checked 6.5.3206.39 Win 11, opened Google Maps and hit F11 to get fullscreen. In fullscreen the +/- buttons worked for me.
Perhaps a extension which causes this?
Just for a test, what happens if you run Vivaldi like this:
- Exit Vivaldi
- Start commandline (cmd.exe)
- Type command
start vivaldi --disable-extensions
- Hit Return
@DoctorG Got it!
I turned off the extensions and the problem vanished. I deactivated the extensions one by one and discovered Vivaldi had to be restarted with each trial to find the culprit. It turned out to be the Zoho Notebook web clipper.
Thanks very much, DrG