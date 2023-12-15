I would like a "New Related Tab" command that can be mapped to keyboard shortcuts and mouse gestures. Kind of the opposite of the "New Top Level Tab" command that already exists.

My rationale is that this command could be used to open new tabs with a relation to the current tab and also would allow for automatic creation of a tab stack if the New Tab Position > As Tab Stack with Related Tab setting is used.

This would give identical functionality as Duplicate Tab followed by Homepage without the intermediate duplication. Unfortunately you can't make a command chain of this since Duplicate Tab is not available in the commands list, only Duplicate Selected Tabs which does not create a relation.

I am aware there is a "workaround" that if you use two-level tab stacking with a locked second level bar, you get new tabs in a stack. This seems more like a bug than intended functionality since it doesn't work without a locked bar, and doesn't work with compact and accordion stacking.