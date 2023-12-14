Huge Vivaldi logo on my screensaver
SallieBorrink
For some reason, there is now a huge red Vivaldi square logo popping up all over my screen when my screensaver kicks in. I am guessing it added itself with the update, but I don't want it. I can't figure out how to make it stop. Help? Thank you!
There is no Vivaldi screen saver background and Vivaldi would never install a screen saver picture on your computer. You got some kind of issue.
I believe this is what the OP means. There's a Vivaldi Audio widget on the lockscreen, even after you stop any audio playing through the browser's tabs.
@yairmohr That’s a bug then. What kind of desktop environment is this? I got no such widgets on Gnome.
@luetage This is Linux Mint's flagship environment, Cinnamon.