In the "Address Bar" setting, I have "Browser History" unchecked and "Typed History" checked. Up until 6.5, URL completion worked close enough to properly that it was fine.

6.5 has a bug, though: first, it wants to complete a complete path rather than just the domain. For example, if I type in example.com, it will autocomplete to example.com/a/b/c. It didn't used to do this, and there are almost no sites I want to autocomplete to a specific page instead of the root.

But the real problem is that it is impossible to go to the root! If I manually delete the "/a/b/c", and hit enter, so it just says "example.com", it still takes me to example.com/a/b/c. It's like Vivaldi makes a suggestion and then decides that's the final URL regardless of whether I edited it.

If I add a new path, e.g. example.com/new, then it will try to access that URL! It's only the base domain name (with or without a trailing slash) that causes Vivaldi to assume I want to go to the old page.

Is anybody else seeing this? FWIW I'm on Linux, with Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39.