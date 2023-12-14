URL completions are too aggressive
In the "Address Bar" setting, I have "Browser History" unchecked and "Typed History" checked. Up until 6.5, URL completion worked close enough to properly that it was fine.
6.5 has a bug, though: first, it wants to complete a complete path rather than just the domain. For example, if I type in example.com, it will autocomplete to example.com/a/b/c. It didn't used to do this, and there are almost no sites I want to autocomplete to a specific page instead of the root.
But the real problem is that it is impossible to go to the root! If I manually delete the "/a/b/c", and hit enter, so it just says "example.com", it still takes me to example.com/a/b/c. It's like Vivaldi makes a suggestion and then decides that's the final URL regardless of whether I edited it.
If I add a new path, e.g. example.com/new, then it will try to access that URL! It's only the base domain name (with or without a trailing slash) that causes Vivaldi to assume I want to go to the old page.
Is anybody else seeing this? FWIW I'm on Linux, with Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39.
I went into settings, Address Bar > Drop-Down Menu Priority, and moved "Search / Goto " to the top. With "Best Result" at the top I was having the same thing.
I also had to uncheck Browser History like you did. Otherwise if you hit enter to fast it only submits part of what you typed.
After last update I also have issues with address bar. When I type an address by hand really quick (I do that a lot of times) and press enter it often is cut after 3-4 letters and instead of going to the address I want, it searches part of it in Google (my default search engine).
Sometimes a shortcut of a Bookmark hijacks what I type and opens instead of what I want.
Two examples.
- I have a bookmark with shortcut "fa". When I quickly type an address beginning with "f" it sometimes opens my bookmark instead of the address I wrote (i.e. forum.example.com).
It locks on (or rather highlight) "fa" bookmark in dropdown menu and waits for something while I write, but when I finish writing and press Enter Vivaldi opens a bookmark highlighted in drop down menu and declines what I typed.
- Sometimes I write a term I want to search, and Vivaldi cuts it after 3-4 letters. It happens when no Bookmark starts with a first letter of a term I search for.
For some reason it looks like Vivaldi tries to hard to choose something from drop down menu and overwrite what I actually wrote in the address bar myself. And it should never happen imho. I have autocomplete disabled.
Yeah I have the same problem. And it's not the first time, this same bug was with the search bar earlier, with other problems with search suggestions you can read from this forum. I don't understand, otherwise Vivaldi is so great, how can they regulary f**k things up with the search bar. It was good for a while, why couldn't they leave it like that. Now it's once again unusable.
If it's not broken don't fix it.
Well, they seemingly have ruined URL completion in a whole new awful way. As of the latest update, I'm getting integrated ads in the address bar, and they take priority over every other source of suggestions. There's also no way to disable them as far as I can tell.
Well, if there's a silver lining to this bafflingly terrible decision, it's that putting ads in the address bar has made it an easy choice to swap to Firefox. No need to wait for Manifest v3 to force me over, the marketing team made me not even want to stay.
mib3berlin
@Thirsk
Hi, disable Best Result in the address bar settings, Drop-Down Priority List.
Cheers, mib
What I did to fix things for me, at least to where I am getting the default behavior again is to click the "reset to defaults" button under the URL completion options and things work normally after that. It will only clear those URL completions also it does not clear any other saved settings. If you are frustrated with it and just want to have default behavior back for now then the reset to defaults button works.