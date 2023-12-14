Sync IS NOT working
-
Fedora 39 XFCE 64 Bit
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 2e2a3967703f21a5a00e54e909f44f9c914f7be9
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 12.0.267.10
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=wrapper-2.0/|usr|bin|vivaldi-stable/1517-9-Lenovo_TIME273900913 --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
Profile Path /home/chris/.config/vivaldi/Profile 1
Phone: Pixel 7
Sync Status: both GREEN on PC and Phone
Websites that I have gone to on my phone are not showing up here on Fedora. I have set up a brand new sync account with a different email address, password and encryption key.
Ran a RESET SYNC on both phone and PC -- Nada....
Deleted the old Viv profile here in Fedora, and started a new profile.
Logged In
My theme didn't come over, but my Extensions and bookmarks from the old profile came over.
Thanks!
-
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
They didn't update the Android version yet so sync likely won't work till they do
-
@mikeyb2001 said in Sync IS NOT working:
They didn't update the Android version yet so sync likely won't work till they do
Ohh
-
mib2soprano
@CWM0330
Hi, I don't understand exactly what do you meant with Sync not work?
Tabs, passwords, bookmarks, notes, reading lists and many more work.
If you meant History, this is not implemented on Android, it's a few days old for the desktop version, like @mikeyb2001 mention.
Cheers, mib
-
RiveDroite Ambassador
@mikeyb2001 this is exactly the issue. Tested it on the Stable version on Android and also didn't have it working, but in the Snapshot it's working fine.
-
mib2soprano
@RiveDroite
I have to logout and in to get it working again.
Now I understand.
-
@mib2soprano History.
-
@RiveDroite Thanks! I just installed the snapshot version on my phone, and it is indeed is syncing my history back to the pc!