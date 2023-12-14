Fedora 39 XFCE 64 Bit

Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)

Revision 2e2a3967703f21a5a00e54e909f44f9c914f7be9

OS Linux

JavaScript V8 12.0.267.10

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=wrapper-2.0/|usr|bin|vivaldi-stable/1517-9-Lenovo_TIME273900913 --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml

Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi

Profile Path /home/chris/.config/vivaldi/Profile 1

Phone: Pixel 7

Sync Status: both GREEN on PC and Phone

Websites that I have gone to on my phone are not showing up here on Fedora. I have set up a brand new sync account with a different email address, password and encryption key.

Ran a RESET SYNC on both phone and PC -- Nada....

Deleted the old Viv profile here in Fedora, and started a new profile.

Logged In

My theme didn't come over, but my Extensions and bookmarks from the old profile came over.

