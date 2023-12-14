@deeaphreme Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community

This is not Vivaldi's doing. Probably you've installed some nasty extension that does this. So check your installed extensions (Tools menu, Extensions).

If you have no idea which one it is, then disable all of them, close all tabs, clear cache and restart the browser. Then enable one by one until you find the guilty party.

This would also be a good time to ask yourself what extensions you actually need installed.