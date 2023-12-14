Unable to submit feature requests - not enough privileges
I am unable to submit feature requests. I get an error message that states:
"You do not have enough privileges for this action."
Is there a special requirement for being able to submit a feature request at https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/185/desktop-feature-requests?
I added a tag and everything so I'm not sure what else could be required.
@timconner You've been on this forum a long time, so your account should have all the privileges to post there. I'm not sure exactly what might be causing that, but here are some suggestions:
- Double-check you're definitely posting in the main category and not the archive/done sections.
- Try to keep the post simple and to the point, just in case it is hitting the spam filter (try to avoid adding excessive links/images)
- Save your post as a note and try again later - sometimes the forum has hiccups like this
Thanks for responding! I had tried all of those things before making this post.
I had to keep shortening it because if I try again with the same text I get a different message that says it was flagged as spam so it seems pretty clear when it's a spam issue.
I think this might be related to an earlier issue I had. Seemingly a moderator or something downvoted one of my posts and put my rep into the negative which broke my account in a few ways. I had to reach out to Vivaldi support to ask for an upvote just to bring me back to zero.
For reference, this was the post that was downvoted: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/237253
Maybe going negative caused some other issues? Anything you can look into?
@timconner Try removing the tags. Vivaldi tried to limit their usage in the past, so maybe a forum update accidentally made it possible to add them again.
Hey Nomadic, thanks for the suggestion, but it seems that they are required on feature requests. If you don't put a tag you get an error message:
I think you might have fixed my issue with a couple upvotes
I was able to post in Feature Requests now.
Problem resolved.