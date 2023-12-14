@LonM

Thanks for responding! I had tried all of those things before making this post.

I had to keep shortening it because if I try again with the same text I get a different message that says it was flagged as spam so it seems pretty clear when it's a spam issue.

I think this might be related to an earlier issue I had. Seemingly a moderator or something downvoted one of my posts and put my rep into the negative which broke my account in a few ways. I had to reach out to Vivaldi support to ask for an upvote just to bring me back to zero.

For reference, this was the post that was downvoted: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/237253

Maybe going negative caused some other issues? Anything you can look into?