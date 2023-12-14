An option to auto-hibernate workspaces when leaving them.
-
Whatthesac
I would like to have the option to automatically hibernate the workspaces I'm not using when I'm leaving them.
-
This would be cool. I hibernate workspaces manually whenever I switch anyway, so this would save me a few clicks. Another thing to add - there should be a setting to adjust the amount of time before hibernating. For example, one person might want to hibernate 30 seconds after switching. Another person might want to hibernate after 5 minutes. Regardless, there should be some sort of timer if this feature is implemented, because I sometimes switch to check one thing, then switch back.