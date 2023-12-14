Thanks for responding. I did read the Help before I posted. I am already familiar with Workspaces.

I use Workspaces today to separate Work tabs from Personal. It allows me to be logged into Gmail with different accounts that way.

Sessions has very similar functionality in being able to save groups of tabs.

My question was about what the differences were. Is the difference that Sessions frees up memory and Workspaces does not? Are there other differences?

These are 2 similar functions and I'm trying to understand when to use one over the other.