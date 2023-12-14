Sessions Feature - How is it Different from Workspaces?
-
shawnduggan
Subject says it all. The 2 features seem very similar and it isn't clear what the differences are.
Can someone please explain the differences to me?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@shawnduggan This Blog Article about Workspaces when they were first introduced may help.
See Sessions in Help.
-
shawnduggan
Thanks for responding. I did read the Help before I posted. I am already familiar with Workspaces.
I use Workspaces today to separate Work tabs from Personal. It allows me to be logged into Gmail with different accounts that way.
Sessions has very similar functionality in being able to save groups of tabs.
My question was about what the differences were. Is the difference that Sessions frees up memory and Workspaces does not? Are there other differences?
These are 2 similar functions and I'm trying to understand when to use one over the other.
-
@shawnduggan
I must say, that I never used workspaces because the difference to the already existed profiles were not big enough (for me) when there were introduced. probably that's also more convenient for you
this post by @Ruarí should be pinned in 20 places in the forum and in the blog it explains the differences quite well (highlights from me):
- Multiple Windows: The most classic way to group tabs. Before stacks became a common browser feature, people used windows to make collections of tabs related to a certain task. If your OS or desktop environment provides good window management controls this can still work really well. However window opening and closing will be slower than things like stacks or workspaces.
- Workspaces: Marginally more effort to make than stacks but arguably this makes them more permanent. They also provide a far cleaner, focussed look to your tab bar than lots of stacks. You view one workspace at a time and will not be distracted with tabs that are unrelated to your current activity (though you can also have stacks within workspaces if you want the best of both worlds ). Some benefits over just using Windows are that they are faster to switch between, and are easier to distinguish because you setup unique names and icons.
- Tab stacks: These gives the best overview of all your tabs right from a single tab bar. They can also be very quickly made and destroyed. You do not need to think about what they are called (though you can name them if you like) or have a clear idea of what the group you are making is for before you make it. They are low effort, quick and easy.
- Sessions: Sessions store collections of tabs with their current state. To update them or create new sessions you need to save them again. While you can have sessions for say work, shopping, sports etc. and use them much like you might use the other grouping features, it requires a bit more effort. For most people they probably make most sense as a form of backup, allowing you to return back to the point in time when you last saved them, retaining things like your per tab browsing history up to the point that they were saved.
- Profiles: These are almost like a complete, extra copy of the browser. They can have distinct themes, different keyboard shortcuts, commands and other settings. Your cookies and site data will also be separate between profiles. Thus you can log into one site in one profile and the same site again in a different profile, using a completely different user name. You can also make use of unique windows, workspaces, stacks and sessions under each of your profiles. This ability is both profiles’ biggest strength and their biggest weakness because they have the least integration with everything else. They are the most effort to setup, since you need to configure all your common settings again, reinstall extensions, login to sites, etc. for each new profile. Also there is no easy way to move windows, tabs, stacks or workspaces between your profiles. You also cannot access your sessions from the other profiles. Finally because they are like a full copy of the browser they are the slowest to start. But … if you want complete separation (or perhaps just want to experience or test the browser in a clean state), they are definitely the way to go!
-
shawnduggan
Thank you this was helpful.
-
Came here with this same question. Definitely see sessions as a backup method like derDay says. Workspaces ftw.