hide some tabs from sync by labeling
While the new better integrated syncing works great. There are some tabs i don't want to sync to my work or my personal pc (some work info). I would like to set a labels like 18+/confidential on some tabs and then only have those synced if i allow that pc/tablet to have them. so a thing like private tabs, but synced to only those pc's where i have said they should be available on.
Aaron Translator
It's a very practical function. However, it may be difficult to implement