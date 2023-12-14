Tab Icons broken in new release 6.5.3206.39
-
Vuccappella
When openning a new website like vivaldi forum or youtube the icon on the tab is not loaded as you can see in the screenshot.
Any suggestions on how to fix or revert to another version>?
-
@Vuccappella I tried with my used profile and with profile after i deleted my Favicons file; both favicons are fetched and displayed.
-
@Vuccappella said in Tab Icons broken in new release 6.5.3206.39:
Any suggestions on how to fix
After Vivaldi was closed, if you do not mind missing icons, delete the Favicons file in profile folder and start Vivaldi again.
-
Vuccappella
@DoctorG Where exactly and whad do I have to remove?
Im here: C:\Users\user\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data
Seems to be working fine in a guest profile.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Vuccappella Look in:
C:\Users\user\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default for the favicons file.
-
Vuccappella
@Pesala Ok, I closed Vivaldi, deleted the 2 Falvicon files in that directory and restarted.
Briefly the issue is fixed and all icons load on all my re-opened tabs, as soon as i open a new tab and navigate to a new website it breaks again and it doesnt load any new website icons.
Apart from that it seems to be related to another issue with with the address bar, after deleting the flavicon files and restarting my address bar suggestions work breifly only for them to then break after performing 1 search or navigating to a website
-
@Vuccappella next time check
vivaldi://about/to see you profile folder path