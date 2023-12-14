Adress Field Suggestions broken in Vivald 6.5.3206.39
As the title says, suggestions in the address field are totally broken since upgrading to the latest release.
The only thing working is the search suggestion, no history bookmarks or anyhting is currently displayed:
In the settings I've marked all suggestions:
Nothign is currently displayed except for web search suggestions.
Any ideas on how to fix?
Tested in a Guest profile as well and still doesnt work
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
have you tried scrolling the list
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
since everything is enabled by default it isnt immediately obvious
@mikeyb2001 There's nothing to scroll, suggestions don't come up apart from the search engine/web ones
Here's a screenshot, as you can see no different category suggestions or scrollbars.
@Vuccappella Have you added search suggestions parameters for Google, and also enabled search suggestions in the address bar (Settings > Search)?
Vivaldi does not supply search suggestions from Google by default, you have to add them yourself:
https://www.google.com/complete/search?client=chrome&q=%s
@Pathduck I have, that's not the problem. The problem is nothing in the dropdown menu is suggested appart from the google search results, I have enabled everything:
- Best Results
- Search Go/To
- Direct Match
- FRequently Visited Pages
- Bookmarks
- Browser history
- Sync Tabs
etc.
yet when I type for exampel youtube in the address field i get 0 suggestions from any of those places only search suggestions from google
@Vuccappella Again, you need to check settings under Search. Find the Google search engine, look at the Search Suggest parameters.
Also make sure you don't have any duplicate Google engines and the correct one is set as default. It could happen after upgrades if you have edited the default engines, they could get reset.
So check:
The address bar settings are not really relevant. Unless you've messed them up completely, then I suggest you do a reset to default.
@Vuccappella I guess I misunderstood - you were talking about "suggestions" so I assumed search suggestions.
What you're actually talking about is Address Auto-complete.
Have you enabled it?
Try resetting your Address Field settings to Default as well.
Vuccappella
@Pathduck Ok, thank you, finally fixed. My search engines were ok but the latest update had created a duplicate of google which when i deleted it fixed things... very weird interaction how that duplicate broke all of the other suggestions that have nothing to do with it
@Pathduck said in Adress Field Suggestions broken in Vivald 6.5.3206.39:
What you're actually talking about is Address Auto-complete.
Yes its super confusing since it's all in to one in the address field and one affects the other..
@Vuccappella I don't think it's that confusing, and no the two things shouldn't interfere.
If there was a duplicate Google engine, and this was set as default, you would get no search suggestions.
But, maybe there's a bug here. If you can take the necessary time to reproduce this, in a clean profile testing from scratch and manage to reproduce, feel free to make a proper bug report.
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
Otherwise be happy it now works
Hi guys, I have a similar issue with auto-complete. After updating to 6.5* version it stopped working.
Any suggestion on how to fix it please? I already deleted duplicated google search engines.
Vuccappella
The issue has returned on my end as well:
My settings are all configured and i have deleted any duplicated search engines added by the update, yet when i type anything in the address field I get absolutely no suggestions from best results/search suggestions/direct match/ bookmarkrs/ frequently visited pages/typed history etc only suggestions I get are from the search engine suggestion, which is the onlythign working properly
P.S I've opened a bug for this issue: VB-102461 since it's pretty frustrating, if anyone has suggestions on how to revert to the older version without losing my data/proifle and without having 2 instances of vivaldi that would be appriciated