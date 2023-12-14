@DoctorG, thank you for your reply and solutions.

I am very sad to hear that this apparently simple little functionality is missing on the top level folders. After I drag a link on top of a Bookmark Toolbar top level folder, it saves it as the first item inside the dropdown menu, then I can drag it to any subfolder and the subfolder panels expand with no problem. But doing this saving flow takes some extra actions that make the process feel kinda tedious and slow.

Any ideas if there is a workaround for this or maybe the possibility to build a small extension or theme to address this ?

As I see it and having played a bit with the themes, it's a .css rule smth like

.bookmark-toolbar > .folder:hover > .dropdown {display: block}

Your proposed solutions don't really work for me, because I use the vertical tabs panel on the left and the shortcuts panel on the right and keeping both of them open eats up quite a lot of space from my screen and I don't like that or get used to it.

The drag and drop is the best for me because I usually have lots of tabs open and I save bookmarks on a regular basis, using a folder tree nested on 3 levels.

Anyways, maybe it'll be added in the future. There are so many great features that compensate for this small shortcoming

Cheers