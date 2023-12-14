Drag & drop bookmark folders expansion on hover
-
Hello everyone,
I recently started to use Vivaldi out of curiosity and I love it. There is one feature though, that keeps bugging me and I couldn't find a solution or workaround for it. Sorry if this has been asked before, but I couldn't find it
Currently, when dragging a link to a bookmark folder on the bookmarks bar, the folder's menu dropdown doesn't expand. This makes it difficult to navigate nested folders and accurately drop the link into the desired location.
Anyone knows a solution for this issue ?
Thank you very much
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@bolohori The Bookmark Bar does not open folder by hover, a missing issue.
I hope i understand your needs.
Try following.
Use Bookmarks panel:
Menu View → Bookmarks Panel
Drag bookmark to the folder you want.
OR
Open Bookmark Manager (Ctrl+B)
To move a address field URL to a folder, drag tab lock onto tab of Bookmark Manager
Bookmark Manager is focused
You can drag on a folder you need
-
@DoctorG, thank you for your reply and solutions.
I am very sad to hear that this apparently simple little functionality is missing on the top level folders. After I drag a link on top of a Bookmark Toolbar top level folder, it saves it as the first item inside the dropdown menu, then I can drag it to any subfolder and the subfolder panels expand with no problem. But doing this saving flow takes some extra actions that make the process feel kinda tedious and slow.
Any ideas if there is a workaround for this or maybe the possibility to build a small extension or theme to address this ?
As I see it and having played a bit with the themes, it's a .css rule smth like
.bookmark-toolbar > .folder:hover > .dropdown {display: block}
Your proposed solutions don't really work for me, because I use the vertical tabs panel on the left and the shortcuts panel on the right and keeping both of them open eats up quite a lot of space from my screen and I don't like that or get used to it.
The drag and drop is the best for me because I usually have lots of tabs open and I save bookmarks on a regular basis, using a folder tree nested on 3 levels.
Anyways, maybe it'll be added in the future. There are so many great features that compensate for this small shortcoming
Cheers
-
Pesala Ambassador
@bolohori Try opening the bookmark folder where you want to create the new bookmark. Right-click on the bookmark, after which you want to add the new bookmark, and select Add Active Tab.
-
@Pesala thank you for pointing out this method. Don't know how I missed this until now.. It seems like a decent alternative, even though it's not flawless (for me, ofc)
bookmark in the list on right click location
panel closes instantly after "Add active tab" is clicked
Cheers