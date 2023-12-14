Vivaldi 6.5 Simply Fantastic Update
Just got the Vivaldi 6.5 update and what's been added according to the What's New page is simply fantastic. VERY NICE early Christmas present. Thanks for a wonderful job.
DoctorG Ambassador
@SkyBorg said in Vivaldi 6.5 Simply Fantastic Update:
Thanks for a wonderful job.
Thanks for your nice words. Team is always happy about such praise.
Yes, the Devs and Soprano (Testers) team have done much to get this present out for you
edwardp Ambassador
@SkyBorg Thank you for the compliments.
@edwardp
Hey Did I read right that I can share at least history if not URL's? It's too funny for the first time today I could really use the ability to do so. I got a link in a text to a page I asked about and need to be able to send that page from Vivaldi on my phone to my desktop Vivaldi. Have a tutorial available if possible? Thanks
edwardp Ambassador
@SkyBorg It now syncs your browser history.
I got it figured out.