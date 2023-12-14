address bar size fo
Hello,
since a few versions of vivaldi, the size of the address bar is ridiculously small on my 14" macbook M1
It's really impractical and yet there's a lot of space on the menu bar.
why this ergonomic choice?
I'd love to see it go back to the way it was.
here's a screenshot with the address bar circled in purple
the search bar could also be enlarged!
@pubrey Hi, please read:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/
Not sure from your screenshot, but seems somehow you have managed to insert some spacers there, just remove them by following the guide.
This is not an "ergonomic choice" - something's happened on your system and I don't know what.
Yes you're right
Thanks a lot.
Here is the apparence after reseting to default
search bar could still be enlarged no ?
@pubrey The search field can't be resized, far as I know.
You can try using custom CSS if it's important to you.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
OakdaleFTL
With a recent upgrade, I had the same problem and I had to remove the flexible spacers I put there a long ago. That means that some spacing parameters have been changed.
@pubrey said in address bar size fo:
search bar could still be enlarged no ?
Do you get this result even after you removed all the spacers? I can't test this now because my screen isn't as wide as yours.
If you get the result without any spacers, I agree, in that empty space is wasted space.
I've reset all the settings in the appearance section of the preference menu.
I've upgraded to the latest version
result is the same.
I still feel it could be optimized in terms of dimensions and wasted space though it is not important feature.
@pubrey said in address bar size fo:
I still feel it could be optimized in terms of dimensions and wasted space though it is not important feature.
I can't see how it could be more optimized.
Just remove the spacers as per the doc. And stop using that pointless search field, search in the address bar.
to close the subject, I managed to remove the spacers and set it in a better way.
What I just wanted to say is that the default settings could be optimized. Spacers are not suitable IMO.
thanks to all, and Go Vivaldi