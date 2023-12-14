vivaldi instantly crashing on startup
-
So, basically I just decided to try out vivaldi, since I heard its pretty good, however upon installing and attempting to open it, it instantly crashes. I just see a flash of a browser window opening and then its gone.
I've tried finding the crash logs, but there are none in the folder. I've restarted my computer, and uninstalled and reinstalled but nothing works, and my computers pretty up to date so I'm a bit stuck, and I can't find anything like this on any other posts. Any help would be appreciated.
-
-
@hellochap Please check Troubleshooting issues.
-
Ok I've already tryed disabling extensions, and disabling hardware acceleration which didnt work. I dont think i have any extensions or browsing data, or ad blockers since I've never used vivaldi before. I'll try the other things on the list though thanks.
also on a seperate note I found out it redirects me to my first desktop, even if I open it in another one.
-
@DoctorG yeah nothing on that list works. I cant actually do anything in vivaldi since it doesnt open. I havent seen the vivaldi window once.
-
@hellochap Which Vivaldi version?
Which Windows?
Any security tool installed on Windows?
Does it start from Windows command line with this command:
start vivaldi --user-data-dir="%TEMP%\VIVTEST"
-
@hellochap said in vivaldi instantly crashing on startup:
I found out it redirects me to my first desktop, even if I open it in another one.
A known, confirmed and yet unfixed bug.
-
@DoctorG its vivaldi 6.5, and I'm on windows 11, and yeah, it did not start from that command prompt.
ok if its a known bug then I'll just wait for the next version then and see if its fixed, thanks for the help!
-
@hellochap said in vivaldi instantly crashing on startup:
it did not start from that command prompt.
Strange.
On my Windows 11 23H2 Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39 Stable starts with such command on new test profile.
-
@hellochap A security app or internet firewall in Windows?
-
Same to me. Vivaldi crash at startup (Windows 10 Enterprise 22H2). It only works when I install it as standalone in another path.
-
@Tangy With a "Install for user" start failed?
Starting as a regular Windows user?
Any security tools?
-
-
@DoctorG "Install for user" failed. Only "Standalone installation" (not sure if that's the right translation) works. Only Microsoft defender is installed. The installation works on another Windows 10 Pro system of mine (with same Vivaldi extensions, Eset Antivirus and Microsoft Defender)
-
@Tangy Try download of Vivaldi Installer from vivaldi.com, uninstall in Windows Settings → Apps (do net let delete the browser data) and reinstall with installer file.
-
@DoctorG I had already tried that.
-
@Tangy Does Vivaldi start with test profile in command line (cmd.exe)?
start vivaldi --user-data-dir="%TEMP%\VIVTEST"
-
@DoctorG the only antivirus's I have are windows defender and McAfee, and I downloaded my version from vivaldi.com.
-
also was the bug you were talking about for only the changing desktops or in conjunction with crashes?
-
@hellochap said in vivaldi instantly crashing on startup:
McAfee
Could be the culprit; some antivirus causing crashes.
Any messages/logs in your McAffee why Vivaldi is blocked? I do not have extra antivirus apps.