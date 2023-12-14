Updates, Fixes, and Enhancements – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3217.4
mariap Vivaldi Team
In this snapshot, we’ve implemented several updates, fixed issues, and introduced enhancements.
ingolftopf Ambassador
@mariap
Many thanks for the comprehensive update and the once again beautiful and fitting photo.
The arm64-v8a apk link is returning a 404 not found error
https://downloads.vivaldi.com/snapshot/Vivaldi.6.5.3217.4_arm64-v8a.apk
mariap Vivaldi Team
@x-15a2: Thank you for the feedback. Should work now.
Aaron Translator
@mariap Presumably Vivaldi no longer supports Android 7 from the last snapshot. But I only saw relevant information in the Google Store, and there was no mention at all in the release notes. It is recommended that such major changes to the operating environment should at least be announced in a more prominent manner.
Will you have time to release version 6.5 before the Christmas and the New Year?
ingolftopf Ambassador
@Rinaldus
You may know that Vivaldi has the same motto as the Linux distribution 'Debian', "it's ready when it's ready".
Let's all hope that it might still work out this year.
We don't want to put any pressure on creativity either.