Windows version is lagging behind a Major Version
-
lavanyadeepak
Just got an update on Linux whereas Windows is still lagging behind the Major Version increment. Normally both used to get the updates at the same time.
Windows:
6.4.3160.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Linux:
6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
-
@lavanyadeepak you should get it now. There was a one day delay for win build. Try to check for updates just now or use the installer for stable in rc2 thread
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/vivaldi-6-5-rc-2/
-
lavanyadeepak
@Hadden89 Got 'em in now. I have one of my Windows desktop with installed version another portable installation from the profile.