hover cards that show the memory usage for each open tab?
I've seen #memory-saver-memory-usage-in-hovercards in vivaldi:flag, but enable it won't shows the hover cards like below, how to make it happen?
@xqftakrz Hi - this feature is not in Vivaldi. Maybe some day, who knows
@Pathduck Thank you for clarifying this matter for me, sparing me the frustration of pulling my hair out in front of the desktop.
DoctorG Ambassador
In meantime check Vivaldi's task manager (open with Shift+Esc) tabs consumption.