Just Filed bug VB-102357 here's the Screenshot
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
@mikeyb2001 Mail, contacts and feeds can only exist in one window at a time. No subsequent windows will have them.
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
thanks
DoctorG Ambassador
@mikeyb2001 That is the intended behaviour to restrict to first opened window. For new Vivaldi Mail users little bit unexpected.