first one is of course youtube, of course... it doesn't want to play videos, if I'm logged in. When I'm logged out and in privacy mode it works without any problems, it blocks ads and play videos correctly.

YouTube has started detecting and blocking users who have adblockers enabled. There are many, many threads and topics all over the internet about this, not just in Vivaldi.

Second 2 are some problems with ads on some webpages, and displaying content of twitter on other site, good example was czech news server novinky(dot)cz.

No Adblocker is perfect. Sometimes it will fail to block ads, and this is a constant battle between sites who want to show ads and the people who make the blocker lists. Vivaldi does not control the blocker lists used.

Especially for small countries and obscure sites, blocklists often don't work well.

By default Vivaldi enables some of the most used blocklists. There are also country/region-specific lists that can be enabled. For you, most likely the "Easylist Czech and Slovak filter list" is the one to enable.

