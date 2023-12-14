Ads & twitter on some webs
-
Hi everyone,
just want to show some problems I have with Vivaldi
There is 3 thinks, first one is of course youtube, of course... it doesn't want to play videos, if I'm logged in. When I'm logged out and in privacy mode it works without any problems, it blocks ads and play videos correctly.
Second 2 are some problems with ads on some webpages, and displaying content of twitter on other site, good example was czech news server novinky(dot)cz.
I recorded short video with those problems, and put it on... youtube of course I think its much better to see, than to try explain with a lots of text, and because my english isn't the best
Link to video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mwUPKXhIw2Y
Thanks a lot
dim0n
-
@dim0n1 Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
first one is of course youtube, of course... it doesn't want to play videos, if I'm logged in. When I'm logged out and in privacy mode it works without any problems, it blocks ads and play videos correctly.
YouTube has started detecting and blocking users who have adblockers enabled. There are many, many threads and topics all over the internet about this, not just in Vivaldi.
See these topic for more information and maybe some solutions for you:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91036/youtube-trialling-new-ad-blocking
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90194/youtube-blocking-video-for-browser-with-ad-blocker/
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/92505/youtube-suddenly-stopped-working
Second 2 are some problems with ads on some webpages, and displaying content of twitter on other site, good example was czech news server novinky(dot)cz.
No Adblocker is perfect. Sometimes it will fail to block ads, and this is a constant battle between sites who want to show ads and the people who make the blocker lists. Vivaldi does not control the blocker lists used.
Especially for small countries and obscure sites, blocklists often don't work well.
By default Vivaldi enables some of the most used blocklists. There are also country/region-specific lists that can be enabled. For you, most likely the "Easylist Czech and Slovak filter list" is the one to enable.
This list is based on community effort, so please contribute if you can:
https://github.com/tomasko126/easylistczechandslovak
For more about Vivaldi's adblocker read:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/
-
Hi, its quite interesting, but side ads from novinky dot cz disappeared, but in videos on that site, there is still some ads, but how about those missing twitter frames? Where can be problem please?
-
ADD: just now i tried, and it works