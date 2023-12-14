This should not have happened. The only time I've seen it is when a device that has not been synced in a long time gets signed in while another device is already signed in. Even though the second device is already signed in, the old one overwrites it.

The trick is, don't allow weeks or months to go by without one of your synced devices signed in, and they will be kept current with each other.

The other thing that can happen is, you forget your encryption password and install a new one. That wipes all sync records except the one you just made the new password for.