Navigating the user interface with a keyboard [bug hunt]
Keyboard navigation of the browser is vital for accessibility. Some users aren’t able to use a mouse, others choose to use shortcuts for comfort and speed. On websites we can use inbuilt spatial navigation or dedicated extensions, such as Vimium. Concerning the user interface and all internal pages we are stuck with Vivaldi’s predefined system of shortcuts, however.
Following a short overview of Vivaldi’s navigation shortcut system:
Ideally visit the keyboard settings and set “cycle focus” to “cycle in component” and “full keyboard access” to “focus all controls.” If you don’t set the latter, you won’t be able to reach all of the elements and controls.
- Navigate panes (components) with
F6/
Shift-F6: This jumps between different components of the UI. Gladly these shortcuts can be customized in keyboard settings
- Navigate inside a component with
Tab/
Shift-Tab: This jumps between different elements and goes on to traverse the whole UI, unless you set “cycle in component”
- Navigate lists with arrow keys: Elements like speed dials, mails, RSS items, bookmarks and suchlike can be navigated with arrow keys
- Confirm selections with
Enteror
Space: on certain elements both work, sometimes only one or the other. For example speed dials can be executed by both, checking items on the settings page only allows space
I have started collecting bugs and inconsistencies and would like the community to chime in. Ideally this should be tested on an updated installation and from a fresh profile, with only the necessary amount of setup changes. The goal is to provide the developers with an extensive overview of the current issues and problems users face navigating and manipulating the UI. Try a few hours without mouse and be mindful of your struggles. Let’s see where this leads.
- Navigate panes (components) with
@luetage OK here's one:
- The Status Bar is not included in the pane navigation. The only/quickest way to get keyboard focus on the Status Bar tools is F6 to focus tabs, then Shift+Tab to go back. There should be a hotkey to focus the Status Bar. Ideally there should be hotkeys for Page Actions and the other tools there as well.
More quirks:
- Open the Boomarks Panel (or any panel that actually accepts input)
- F6 to focus the Panel Bar
- Now the logic would be; a Tab would focus the panel itself
- But it selects the next panel button instead
- The panel buttons can already be selected using Up/Downarrow.
- Going to the Bookmarks Panel search field, then Shift+Tab one would expect focus to get back to the current panel button but it focuses the Settings button
- I.e. one has to go past the bottom of the Panel Bar to get kb focus on the panel itself
Another pet peeve:
- There should only be one Tab between a UI Search Field and the list it searches.
- Do NOT put UI elements between the Search Field and the list that have to be tabbed past first
- This can probably be fixed with proper tab order or by simply not placing UI elements after the search field
- An exception can be made for the tree header as it could be said to be "part" of the tree - but still annoying to have to tab through with full kb focus
Worst case example of the above: The Bookmarks Manager - I have to press no less than 10 (!) tabs to get to the actual bookmarks after filtering
Quick mockup of what would improve things:
Manager:
Panel:
Pesala Ambassador
@Pathduck If you move the Search Field to the Status Bar, Ctrl+K will get you there.
@Pesala But I don't show the Search Field at all you see
And even if I did, it belongs on the top where the eyes are accustomed to see input fields. I don't get bottom address bar people either
@Pathduck About the status bar, I already filed it. If you cycle in component, Tab shouldn’t be able to give focus to the status bar ever. If it does, it’s a bug. I know Tab to break out of components occasionally in other circumstances. It’s unexpected behavior and quite irritating. Of course Vivaldi could provide dedicated shortcuts to focus the status bar and page actions etc. But what’s the point? No one is gonna remember that many shortcuts. Basic UI navigation with the provided standard shortcuts should enable us to focus/manipulate any and all elements.
I do not agree that F6 should focus the panel container instead of a panel button within that container. The focus on the panel container would serve no purpose, it has no function assigned to it. The panel buttons getting focus with Tab and arrow keys can be explained. This way Vivaldi allows users who haven’t set “full keyboard access” to “focus all controls” to still navigate the buttons. A matter of taste, it doesn’t bother me though and I wouldn’t consider it a bug.
@luetage said in Navigating the user interface with a keyboard [bug hunt]:
I do not agree that F6 should focus the panel container instead of a panel button within that container. The focus on the panel container would serve no purpose, it has no function assigned to it.
Yes, I agree - I didn't say it should focus the panel itself. F6 should cycle focus the main UI components - the bars: Tab, Address, Panel, Status Bar and the web page in order. Web page needs to always be last because we never know what the page might do to block kb input.
Once kb focus is on the Panel Bar it's already possible to use arrows to select a panel and open it, getting focus as well.
But what if a panel is already open? Using F6 to focus the bar, then Enter on the button will close it. So to avoid that, it would make sense that TAB should move focus onto the panel itself and not the next button (it can already be selected using the arrows).
I use F1 to focus the Panel, and Alt+A to focus the page and I often toggle between the two. But sometimes F1 fails to focus and the workaround is simply toggle the panel off and on again to give it focus... but this is not exactly logical behaviour
@Pathduck In my opinion the panel should be an independent component from the panel container. Tab switching between buttons makes sense, the same happens in the address bar. As said, arrow keys for the panel buttons are an afterthought and were most likely added later to make it possible for people who only focus inputs to navigate the panels. One could argue the arrow key navigation is superfluous since the panel buttons can already be cycled with dedicated shortcuts.