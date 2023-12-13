Keyboard navigation of the browser is vital for accessibility. Some users aren’t able to use a mouse, others choose to use shortcuts for comfort and speed. On websites we can use inbuilt spatial navigation or dedicated extensions, such as Vimium. Concerning the user interface and all internal pages we are stuck with Vivaldi’s predefined system of shortcuts, however.

Following a short overview of Vivaldi’s navigation shortcut system:

Ideally visit the keyboard settings and set “cycle focus” to “cycle in component” and “full keyboard access” to “focus all controls.” If you don’t set the latter, you won’t be able to reach all of the elements and controls.

Navigate panes (components) with F6 / Shift-F6 : This jumps between different components of the UI. Gladly these shortcuts can be customized in keyboard settings

/ : This jumps between different components of the UI. Gladly these shortcuts can be customized in keyboard settings Navigate inside a component with Tab / Shift-Tab : This jumps between different elements and goes on to traverse the whole UI, unless you set “cycle in component”

/ : This jumps between different elements and goes on to traverse the whole UI, unless you set “cycle in component” Navigate lists with arrow keys: Elements like speed dials, mails, RSS items, bookmarks and suchlike can be navigated with arrow keys

Confirm selections with Enter or Space : on certain elements both work, sometimes only one or the other. For example speed dials can be executed by both, checking items on the settings page only allows space

I have started collecting bugs and inconsistencies and would like the community to chime in. Ideally this should be tested on an updated installation and from a fresh profile, with only the necessary amount of setup changes. The goal is to provide the developers with an extensive overview of the current issues and problems users face navigating and manipulating the UI. Try a few hours without mouse and be mindful of your struggles. Let’s see where this leads.