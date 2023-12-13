I saw this browser extension on hackernews that would bypass ad blocker blockers on youtube, facebook, instagram and other sites by fetching the video directly from the content distribution network and replacing the video player provided by the website with either the browser's native video player or the extensions video player. I remember that the website used a blue and white color scheme similar to vivaldi.net forums and used either a .org or .io tld. Anyone who downloaded that extension who could @ me a link to the official website. Thank you in advance for reading this.

Thank you in advance,

All the best,

Joe