@JMRobinson Are you saying you use a Vivaldi newsfeed?

The Vivaldi email/newsfeed client is a method, not a source. And in fact it's two methods, not just one. So my question was, are you using the mail client, or newsfeeds, or both, to get Vivaldi news? Vivaldi sends out both. EMail is not a newsfeed, and a newsfeed is not email. So I'm trying to figure out if you are using on, the other, or both.

I don't use newsfeeds, but rather only IMAP email in the Vivaldi client. In IMAP email, I have 4 GMail accounts and one private domain account. Out of all these, only ONE of them asks for repeated authentication, and it's the GMail account that is run through a custom business domain name, and then it only happens when the browser gets re-started, or when the browser or system snooze (3 or four times a day). So I'm trying to figure out if there is some advice I might offer that would address your situation.