Vivaldi Mail unsolicited login popups
I use Vivaldi Mail client ONLY for Vivaldi news. I have another client for all of my other email.
About a month ago, for no apparent reason, whenever I launch Vivaldi, the Vivaldi Mail login page pops up and takes focus from my other open tabs about once every five minutes. This has become very irritating especially when I'm trying to get important work accomplished.
How do I prevent Vivaldi Mail from unsolicited launches?
What is the source of the Vivaldi news you are using the client for?
@Ayespy The answer is in my question. Vivaldi news. And notifications. By email. I get almost none.
@JMRobinson Are you saying you use a Vivaldi newsfeed?
The Vivaldi email/newsfeed client is a method, not a source. And in fact it's two methods, not just one. So my question was, are you using the mail client, or newsfeeds, or both, to get Vivaldi news? Vivaldi sends out both. EMail is not a newsfeed, and a newsfeed is not email. So I'm trying to figure out if you are using on, the other, or both.
I don't use newsfeeds, but rather only IMAP email in the Vivaldi client. In IMAP email, I have 4 GMail accounts and one private domain account. Out of all these, only ONE of them asks for repeated authentication, and it's the GMail account that is run through a custom business domain name, and then it only happens when the browser gets re-started, or when the browser or system snooze (3 or four times a day). So I'm trying to figure out if there is some advice I might offer that would address your situation.
@JMRobinson So you seem to have answered while I was trying to clarify my question. It looks like you are collecting IMAP email from your Vivaldi mail account, and also subscribed to a Vivaldi newsfeed at the same time. Is that correct?
@JMRobinson Further, are you subscribed to a Vivaldi calendar as well?
Issue resolved.
I am subscribed to Vivaldi Calendar. I thought I was subscribed to Mail, however, when I checked settings, the configuration had been deleted. I set it up again with OATH, saw notification that it was active. Unsolicited popups of the Mail web page have stopped.
The Dev team needs to look into this. I have no idea why the config was deleted, I don't much care, however, whatever caused it also caused this nasty popup situation that was extremely annoying.
For the record, I have never been subscribed to News Feeds.