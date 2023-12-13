Shortcut to move to trash and go to next unread
In Vivaldi Mail, how can one assign a shortcut to move the current mail message to trash, and go to the next unread message?
Pesala Ambassador
@eagle007 Doesn't that happen already when you delete a mail from Unread?
@Pesala When I move the current message to trash, the mail reader goes to the next message in the message list, being it marked as read or unread. The read/unread status is not taken into account.
Pesala Ambassador
@eagle007 Try working from the Unread folder.