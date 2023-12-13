There is a limit to how far one can extend the panel out horizontally. This is obviously a percentage or other ratio of the full browser width, but for those that use portrait orientation this is not far enough. I realize that extending the panel to the "point of no return" where you can't resize it back is not desirable, but perhaps there could be a higher allowance for real estate to be taken. Here is a screenshot of my browser in portrait orientation with the panel extended as far as it will go.

I can trick it by moving it to a landscape monitor, resizing the panel, then closing the panel and moving it back to the portrait, and the panel stays fairly wide for awhile after that, but always reverts after a bit.