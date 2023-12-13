I'm posting here since the forum categories exclude general account topics, and I discovered this problem when looking at my Vivaldi Social preferences.

When looking through the Mastadon profile preferences, linking through to https://login.vivaldi.net/profile/me (via edit profile -> account settings -> Go to your identity provider's account settings) I find a page I don't remember seeing for several years. It is different from the forum preferences page I normally go to.

I was surprised to see that my recovery e-mail address is my old OperaMail address which was shut down years ago. If I try and change this, it sends a confirmation e-mail to... my non-existant OperaMail address!

Is there any way to get this updated? I don't expect to need it, but since I've used Vivaldi for synchronisation, forums, Vivaldi Mail and Mastadon for a long time now I really wouldn't like to lose this account through some mishap...