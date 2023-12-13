Any way to change an expired recovery e-mail in main Vivaldi account?
I'm posting here since the forum categories exclude general account topics, and I discovered this problem when looking at my Vivaldi Social preferences.
When looking through the Mastadon profile preferences, linking through to https://login.vivaldi.net/profile/me (via edit profile -> account settings -> Go to your identity provider's account settings) I find a page I don't remember seeing for several years. It is different from the forum preferences page I normally go to.
I was surprised to see that my recovery e-mail address is my old OperaMail address which was shut down years ago. If I try and change this, it sends a confirmation e-mail to... my non-existant OperaMail address!
Is there any way to get this updated? I don't expect to need it, but since I've used Vivaldi for synchronisation, forums, Vivaldi Mail and Mastadon for a long time now I really wouldn't like to lose this account through some mishap...
edwardp Ambassador
@mossman It should send a confirmation e-mail to the new address input, but may send an advisory e-mail to the old address, indicating the recovery e-mail was changed, once it's changed.
See https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/updating-vivaldi-account-information/ and scroll down to Recovery email.
RealJosephKnapp
@mossman You need to go to the vivaldi.net homepage first, then login with your username, password and totp pin. Go to your general account settings and you will see your recovery email underneath your chosen username. Think about what recovery email you want and if you pay for a service like Proton Unlimited or Tutanota equivelent that lets you have multiple email addresses, I would recommend creating an address that is the same as your preferred social media handle and use that for sites like vivaldi.net, mastodon, minds, fedoraplanet etc.
Strange - I tried it again and it now works. It definitely failed to do anything the last time... maybe I entered my @vivaldi.net address and it won't let me use that one.
I'm not sure why you're explaining to me how to do what I did before I enountered the problem...