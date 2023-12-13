Tracker and Ad Blocking stopped working [Android]
-
Hi.
I've been using the Tracker and Ad Blocking function in Vivaldi for quite some time and love the service. A couple of updates ago I started to see that the shield in the address bar was empty instead of filled. The service has stopped working for some reason.
When trying to turn it on in the settings nothing happens.
Any tips to fix this or is it a bug in the Android app? Anyone have reported it as a bug?
G
-
edwardp Ambassador
@yhagger Welcome to Vivaldi.
I'm not experiencing this issue on Android 10. Could you upload a screenshot? Thanks.
-
Now it actually seems to be working again. It has been somewhat periodical. I will post a screenshot when able.
-
-
