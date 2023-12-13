Vivaldi 6.5 RC 2 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3206.38/39
-
Today’s snapshot is the second release candidate for 6.5 for desktop and notebooks.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
First!!! This release will be great. Thanks for the thumbnail fix!
-
Aaron Translator
Second...
-
3rd updated
-
[Speed Dial] Folder thumbnails do not show up sometimes (VB-100225)
Thanks!!!!!!
-
How'd you get up there, is too dangerous!
-
david.fyfe
[Speed Dial] Folder thumbnails do not show up sometimes (VB-100225)
Thanks!! This was really annoying.
-
-
[Tabs][Settings] Zoom per tab is broken (VB-100673)
Unfortuntately with Use Tab Zoom = True, zoom levels are still site/domain level and not tab level as it should.
Sites are still saved with a zoom level in
chrome://settings/content/zoomLevels
Possibly Windows only, anyone confirm?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pathduck said in Vivaldi 6.5 RC 2 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3206.38/39:
Possibly Windows only, anyone confirm?
Confirmed this nasty bug for Windows
Same in 6.5.3217
-
@pathduck: I walked up because the roling resistance was too high to cycle with my gearing… but I cycled down.
-
@Ruarí You should have put a Vivaldi/Tony sticker on that bin
-
@ilprof said in Vivaldi 6.5 RC 2 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3206.38/39:
[Speed Dial] Folder thumbnails do not show up sometimes (VB-100225)
Thanks!!!!!!
FWIW it works also for me, but I've just created a folder with 3 dials right now only to test it, I didn't have any subfolders in my speed dial before and I had no issue with SD
-
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi 6.5 RC 2 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3206.38/39:
Confirmed this nasty bug for Windows
For me it's certainly no showstopper, and the Stable train is set a-rolling anyway. Just thought it would be good to test if actually working, as it's been slightly annoying. But
Ctrl+0works fine.
How about Linux?
-
@pathduck: Linux and macOS works but yes I now do see an issue in Windows. That is wierd though because the dev who fixes it… is on Windows…
-
@tbgbe: Next time!
-
Aaron Translator
@Pathduck
Confirmed, Arch Linux.oh！Sorry. test in a new profile no issue. a tab can scale indepandent.
So,what's wrong with my old profile?
-
@ilprof said in Vivaldi 6.5 RC 2 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3206.38/39:
[Speed Dial] Folder thumbnails do not show up sometimes (VB-100225)
Thanks!!!!!!
but animations (entering/exiting folders) stop working
-
@Aaron Is there a profile cleaner?
Anyway, my profile is still CPU intensive…
-
@Aaron said in Vivaldi 6.5 RC 2 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3206.38/39:
So,what's wrong with my old profile?
Probably nothing. Just check your "Use Tab Zoom" setting.
If Enabled => Zoom level should stay per-tab and not be saved
If Disabled => Zoom level is saved per site/domain
The bug is that if Enabled, zoom level is still saved.
-
[Speed Dial] Folder thumbnails do not show up sometimes (VB-100225)
Hmm, I wonder if this will help because my issue with speed dials was not just with folders, it's all of them. And when the thumbnails do not show up the dials do not respond. I have to open a new tab or go back one level to get them to reappear.