one of the most productivity enhancing things I've ever used for email was an extension for checking gmail.

The amazing thing about it was that you could mark as read directly from the notifications that came in.

now I use vivaldi mail client instead, but it would be incredible if vivaldi could add such a button to the notifications that come in on windows (I mean the ones you see near the action center).

I'm sure it is easy to understand that a lot of mails don't need to be opened to know that you can mark them as read. e.g notifications of purchases you just made, topics you follow, etc.