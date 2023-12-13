"Mark as Read" button directly on Mail Notifications in Windows
one of the most productivity enhancing things I've ever used for email was an extension for checking gmail.
The amazing thing about it was that you could mark as read directly from the notifications that came in.
now I use vivaldi mail client instead, but it would be incredible if vivaldi could add such a button to the notifications that come in on windows (I mean the ones you see near the action center).
I'm sure it is easy to understand that a lot of mails don't need to be opened to know that you can mark them as read. e.g notifications of purchases you just made, topics you follow, etc.
pauloaguia Translator
I would go as far as saying that I'd like to be able to archive or even delete the message from that notification - most of the messages of the type you mentioned I don't even mark as read, I straight on delete them...