Why is there no Chinese version of the help website?
Aaron Translator
Waiting a https://help.vivaldi.com/zh/
Pesala Ambassador
@Aaron I guess it comes down to finding someone who can do it to a satisfactory standard. There are not many languages to choose from.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@Aaron, would you like to help translate Vivaldi Help articles?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@Pesala
We have articles in more languages than the list shows, but we add the language to the language menu only after 50% of the articles and the site UI have been translated.
Aaron Translator
@jane-n
Yes. I'd love to be a part of this effort. I have participated in the UI localization volunteer team from the beginning and contributed at least 90% of the Simplified Chinese translation.You can often see that every time a new UI localization string is released, Simplified Chinese is often the first to be translated.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Awesome! I'll send you a private message to get the ball rolling.