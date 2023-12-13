Lets Get to know Each other AMA Style
-
Heres the rules 2 answers can be given to any question Either the 1 the real answer whatever it is
or 2 Too personal or not comfortable Answering
-
Alright, let's play the game. Here goes my question: Do you have any pets?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@mikeyb2001 How about MMA style instead?
Edit: I see now that AMA means Ask me anything, and not anything to do with the American Medical Association.
-
@QuantumQuill 2 dogs
-
@Pesala not sure how to do typing MMA Without breaking my laptop lol
-
@QuantumQuill you?
-
@Pesala I read it as AITA at first
-
@TbGbe said in Lets Get to know Each other AMA Style:
AITA
well i can answer that no im not
-
@mikeyb2001 Just one cat. Love him
-
SilentWatcher
I have a couple good ones:
- What was your mother's maiden name?
- What was the name of your first pet?
Don't actually answer...
-
@SilentWatcher Both are account security questions im not dumb lol
-
@QuantumQuill Here's a couple for you
- Have you sold any hugs lately?
- How's the weather in Chelyabinsk?
-
schwartzseer
Here's a Vivaldi related one that is dear to my heart:
How many community points do you need to activate a Vivaldi Webmail account?
-
@schwartzseer There's no single answer to this. It's the same question as: "how long is a piece of string?"
-
@Pathduck 1. No I didn't. Unfortunataly. But it's a good idea for a start-up
2. Not sure about that. Must be cold