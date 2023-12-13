@SilverGreen93 "Drafts"

is the closest thing GMail has to an outbox. Under the All Messages view of Vivaldi, however, it has one.

If it were me, I would search GMail for the mail (using the all mail page) and check to see what labels it has. Remove ones that are not relevant, or better still if you don't need the email, delete it and then permanently delete it from trash. Do the same in Vivaldi mail client.

Also, check all of your tabs to ensure this email is not open in a tab. If it is, close that tab first.

If I couldn't clean it out that way, I would be tempted to delete the email account from Vivaldi and restart the browser before setting it up again to fetch all mails.