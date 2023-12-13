Failed to sent message notification pops up every time I open Vivaldi
-
Hi,
I had an issue when sending an email some time ago.
Since then, every time I open Vivaldi, I get a desktop notification "Failed to sent message:..."
How do I get rid of the message?
Where is the actual mail that I can't send? I cannot see any Outbox folder. I am using the Gmail account.
Thanks,
Mihai
-
QuantumQuill
I'd suggest to check if there's an unsent email stuck in Vivaldi's mail queue. I happened to me once. To locate it, you might need to manually search through your drafts or any folder where pending emails could be stored. If Vivaldi doesn't have a dedicated Outbox folder, it's possible that the unsent email is hiding in another folder.
Since you're using a Gmail account, also check Gmail's web interface for any unsent messages in the Outbox there. Sometimes, syncing issues between the mail client and Gmail can cause such problems.
Hope this helps!
-
SilverGreen93
On further investigation it seems that Vivaldi actually is sending the email every time I open the browser. I can see in my sent folder tens of emails with the subject mentioned in the Failed to sent message notification.
I cannot find any Outbox or something similar even in gmail online. The email keeps sending automatically, but I still get a failed notification.
I don't know how to stop spamming people
-
i am having the exact same issue and would need a solution as well... It's very annoying.
-
@SilverGreen93 Did you check your GMail Drafts folder?
-
@Ayespy said in Failed to sent message notification pops up every time I open Vivaldi:
@SilverGreen93 Did you check your GMail Drafts folder?
Yes, there is nothing there. And I cannot see any other Outbox or anything pending.
-
@SilverGreen93 "Drafts"
is the closest thing GMail has to an outbox. Under the All Messages view of Vivaldi, however, it has one.
If it were me, I would search GMail for the mail (using the all mail page) and check to see what labels it has. Remove ones that are not relevant, or better still if you don't need the email, delete it and then permanently delete it from trash. Do the same in Vivaldi mail client.
Also, check all of your tabs to ensure this email is not open in a tab. If it is, close that tab first.
If I couldn't clean it out that way, I would be tempted to delete the email account from Vivaldi and restart the browser before setting it up again to fetch all mails.
-
I removed my Gmail account from Vivaldi and still get the Failed to send notification :)))
-
mib2soprano
@SilverGreen93
Hi, can you check if you have a folder with "pending" in:
\App Data\Local\Vivaldi\Default\Mail
If there is a file with .eml inside it will never disappear.
Move the folder to save place and start Vivaldi, I hope the notification disappear.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Do removed the account and all mails or the account only. If you removed only the account such "Ghost" mails stay.
-
There was an attached-pending folder there, but I deleted all the contents of the Mail folder, but still get the notification
-
mib2soprano
@SilverGreen93
Hm, I guess the mail system is now completely messed up.
If you use IMAP remove the account + all mails again.
It can take a while to fetch all mails again, depends on how much mails you have on the server.
-
I removed all my email accounts. All my calendar accounts, closed Vivaldi, deleted all local data.
Then the notification disappeared.
Added back the gmail account, the notification started to show again.
Seems to be something in the Gmail account that is triggering it? But I cannot figure out what.
-
@SilverGreen93
You may try changing the SMTP port number. My SMTP server is smtp.gmail.com using port number 465.