他家的邮箱怎么解锁啊
他家的邮箱怎么解锁啊，需要开通各种服务以增加信誉系统吗？
Aaron Translator
机翻：
如果您刚刚注册帐户，则还没有网络邮件权限。
从 2023 年 5 月起，Vivaldi 实施了信誉系统，仅向积极参与社区的用户授予 Vivaldi Webmail 的访问权限。 这意味着新用户在创建帐户后将无法立即使用 Vivaldi Webmail。 他们必须参与论坛讨论、在 Vivaldi Social 上与其他人互动、分享他们的浏览器主题、在博客上发帖以及/或同步他们的浏览器数据以收集“积分”。 https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts/#What_are_we_trying_now
也不知道需要到达多少分才能用呢
To guarantee the efficiency of this new method, we will not share details about which activities help to build reputation and how many points each action will give. How long it will take to get access to Vivaldi Webmail will also vary. So it’s best to just enjoy being a member of the community. Then, one day, with recognition as an active Vivaldi Community member, you’ll get access to Vivaldi Webmail.