Help request here. I would like to do two things, move the new tab button from the end to the start of the tab bar, before the tab buttons, and change the foreground and background colors of the new tab button.

I keep the tab bar on top. I'm on Linux. I already have a CSS file with some mods, and I'm familiar with the modding process. Still, I can't get the background color to apply. This is what I've got so far:

.button-toolbar.newtab { color: var(--colorHighlightBg, var(--colorHighlightFg)); background-color: red; } /* above overrides common.css color: var(--colorImageFg, var(--colorFg)); */

This kind of works for colors, although I wonder what the --colorHighlightFg is for.

I'm not sure how to move the button to the start of the tab bar. Can anyone help me, please?