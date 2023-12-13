BUG: Can't set the hotkey CTRL+` to any function...
-
We can't set the hotkey CTRL+` to any function [the key above the TAB key]. When we try, nothing happens. Please fix.
[bug reported VB-102332]
-
Isn't it already in use?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@TsunamiZ This is what I see if I try to assign Ctrl + `
This issue may depend on the keyboard in use.
-
for me, that hotkey isn't currently assigned to anything. and i can't assign it to anything. i'm using a normal PC keyboard.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Duplicate of VB-85778 Can't assign the ` hotkey in US English Keyboard Layouts - confirmed.
-
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
@Pesala I find The Irony hilarious apparently this Bug Didnt report itself
-
Pesala Ambassador
@mikeyb2001 Showing an error message when a shortcut is already assigned is not a bug.
-
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
@Pesala if it was a bug though