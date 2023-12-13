I installed a fresh build of Vivaldi on my machine and am having a problem with where it opens. I have two monitors- one larger than the other and serving as my primary one. Even after moving Vivaldi into that screen space and closing within that screen/Mac desktop, it continue to open within the smaller monitor.

Any advice on how to correct?

I had to completely delete Vivaldi due to the crash at start issue plaguing many users but never experienced this problem in the past. Vivaldi would always open precisely from where it had been closed in its previous location/Mac desktop. None of my other programs- which are many- suffer from this issue as they all reopen in their previous state/location.

Thanks.