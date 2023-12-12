Vivaldi keeps quitting suddenly, no crash logs
-
Title says all. I am in the middle of working on Photopea.com and the browser inexplicably quits itself and forces me to reopen it, losing my unsaved work. This has happened three consecutive times today and has NEVER happened before today! What could be causing this??
-
Might be crash logs inside the Console app
What OS version and Vivaldi version?
-
The same has started to happen to me too lately, with the latest version. This week at least 4 times without any notice after all the Vivaldi windows suddenly disappear and the program quit. However I get crash logs but does not know how to share them.
-
- Launch
Console.app
- Locate crash log in Finder
- Attach file here
- Launch
-
I am in the middle of working on Photopea.com
-
@Metamatic said in Vivaldi keeps quitting suddenly, no crash logs:
I get crash logs but does not know how to share them.
I recommend submitting a bug report if you haven't done so yet:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-macos/
-
@ryofurue
I did that yesterday,
-
I recommend submitting a bug report
Mac OS automatically submits crash logs to Apple. (Unlike Opera), Vivaldi has a valid Apple developer's signature, so these logs should be accessible to the Vivaldi developer team -- at least that is what it says in Apple's privacy policy.