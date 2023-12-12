Vivaldi keeps freezing on me, how do i fix it?
Hi guys,
I've recently bought a MacBook Pro and installed Vivaldi from the get-go. It was smooth sailing for a while, but now it has become incredibly slow. At times, it just freezes, and I'm unable to click anywhere. It just doesn't react.
Aside from that, Vivaldi completely devours the CPU, leaving me unable to even switch between tabs.
I have a pretty hefty video library and a bunch of other files I need, so I don't have much free space on my disk. Could that be the problem? Maybe it stores temp files on the disk I use for my videos?
I'd appreciate pointers from someone who's had the same issue and managed to resolve it.
Thanks in advance. Cheers!
Are you using the built in Mail/Feed reader?
@Chas4 I'm not using the built-in Mail/Feed reader in Vivaldi. In fact, I've tried to keep my usage minimal to see if that helps with the performance issues, but it hasn't made much difference.
Your question makes me wonder if there are other background processes or features within Vivaldi that I'm not aware of, which could be consuming resources. I'll dig into the settings and try disabling anything non-essential to see if that improves the situation.
same here, for the last 1,5 months I'd say, I've been noticing freezes in vivaldi, which doesn't respond for 3-4 seconds when I want to open a web page.
the connection is ultra-fast at home, so it's not coming from there
I especially notice this when I first try to browse. It gets better after that.
I'm not using mail/feed
it looks like a DNS problem, but it's much better afterwards.
@pubrey Have you tried checking if the problem persists on different networks? Cuz your post makes me think that it might be related to how Vivaldi handles network connections or resolves domain names. Not sure tho
Have either of you tried an update to VIvaldi 6.5?
@SereneSorcerer Thanks, man - it actually helped. Found Gemini through this guide and cleaned out all duplicates. Turns out there were multiple copies of my photos and videos. They were eating up space and slowing down everything.
I don't have much free space on my disk
Mac OS works the disk hard enough already with insane logging of absolutely everything that you do, all the way down to changes in window focus -- you can view this with tools like FSmonitor. These excessive disk writes will cause premature failure of the non-replaceable SSD, especially on systems with low RAM (as a swap file on disk is used to emulate RAM at the cost of performance). To make matters worse, Mac OS is now burdened with a plethora of background "bloatware" services that you probably dont need just eating up your free memory. I would recommend that you only fill the internal drive to 50% capacity and use some external storage device for everything that you can. Disk load can be monitored with Stats or MenuMeters, which can help you determine where the performance bottleneck is. Large files can be found most easily with GrandPerspective.
