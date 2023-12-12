Hi guys,

I've recently bought a MacBook Pro and installed Vivaldi from the get-go. It was smooth sailing for a while, but now it has become incredibly slow. At times, it just freezes, and I'm unable to click anywhere. It just doesn't react.

Aside from that, Vivaldi completely devours the CPU, leaving me unable to even switch between tabs.

I have a pretty hefty video library and a bunch of other files I need, so I don't have much free space on my disk. Could that be the problem? Maybe it stores temp files on the disk I use for my videos?

I'd appreciate pointers from someone who's had the same issue and managed to resolve it.

Thanks in advance. Cheers!